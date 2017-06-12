PRECIOUS-Gold extends rebound above 5-week low, key technical level
* U.S. yield curve flattest since Dec 2007 on hawkish Fed
* Dollar index steadies, oil above 10-month high
* GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
By Marcy Nicholson and Zandi Shabalala
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 22 Gold rose on Thursday,
rising quietly above the prior session's five-week low as the
dollar steadied and the 200-day moving average provided
short-term support below