BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 (Reuters) -
* Financial Conduct Authority has today confirmed that it will introduce a deadline for making new payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints.
* FCA- final deadline for making a new PPI complaint will be 29 August 2019
* FCA has also made final rules and guidance related to how firms should handle complaints in light of supreme court judgment in Plevin v Paragon Personal Finance
* FCA says Plevin decision means that consumers may have new grounds to complain about PPI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.