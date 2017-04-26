New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 GKN Plc
* Reg-Gkn plc: 1st quarter trading update
* Overall in q1, group achieved good organic sales growth
* Issues a trading update for period since 1 january 2017.
* Automotive market performing better than expected and growth in aerospace being slightly slower than planned
* Group trading margin has moved ahead of last year primarily due to an increase in gkn driveline
* Gkn powder metallurgy are seeing an impact from higher raw material costs
* Gkn aerospace is tracking in-line with plan
* Operating cash flow was similar to equivalent period last year.
* Encouraging growth rate achieved to date may not be sustained as year progresses and comparators get tougher
* We expect 2017 to be another year of growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.