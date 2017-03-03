BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Pool re, britain's terrorism reinsurance fund, says increases commercial reinsurance cover to 2 billion pounds ($2.45 billion) from 1.95 billion, broker guy carpenter
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8159 pounds)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.