June 26 Co-operative Bank Plc
* Board has decided to discontinue formal sale process under
takeover code
* Confirms that a majority of key commercial aspects of
proposal have been substantially agreed between bank and
investors
* Bank is no longer in "offer period" for purposes of
takeover code
* Discussions with respect to separation of Co-Operative
pension scheme into sections for which Co-Operative Group
Limited and bank have respective responsibility are advanced
* Discussions continuing between parties, including on key
matters, with view to agreeing final aspects of proposal
* Anticipated that any agreed proposal would be subject to a
number of conditions relating to its implementation.
* Bank targets an improved end state pillar 2A requirement
which is lower than c.9.5 pct of RWAS previously targeted
* Targets potential for dividend in 2021
* Targeting a mid-single digit ROE in 2021
