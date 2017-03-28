US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 28 Britannia Industries Ltd:
* Says Britannia has signed a joint venture agreement with Chipita S A, a Greek company
* Says estimated investment in JV co in phase-I is 1 billion rupees
* Says will hold 60 percent, Chipita will hold 40 percent of JV share capital
* Says name of JV co between Britannia and Chipita is Britchip Foods Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)