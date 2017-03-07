BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 British American Tobacco Kenya:
* Says resignation of managing director, Keith Gretton to take effect from May 1, 2017
* Says Beverley Spencer-Obatoyinbo is the incoming managing director of the co effective May 2, 2017
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie