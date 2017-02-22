BRIEF-Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery to buy 25.3 pct stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 mln yuan
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
Feb 22 British American Tobacco Kenya Ltd :
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 5.91 billion shillings versus 7.14 billion shillings year ago
* FY net revenue of 19.85 billion shillings versus 22.26 billion shillings year ago
* Says board has recommended final dividend of 39.5 shillings per share Source: j.mp/2kLWoVE Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
* Announces proposed privatization of co by united elite agents ltd by way of a scheme of arrangement