July 20 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Kenya Ltd :

* HY ended June 2017 gross revenue 17.14 billion shillings versus 18.97 billion shillings year ago

* HY profit before tax 2.79 billion shillings versus 3.07 billion shillings year ago

* Recommends interim dividend for year ending dec 31, 2017 of 3.50 shillings per 10 shillings ordinary share