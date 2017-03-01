March 1 British Land Company Plc

* British Land and Oxford Properties exchange contracts for sale of Leadenhall building to C C Land

* Deal for a headline price of £1.15 billion

* Consideration will be received in cash and apportioned in equal shares to British Land and Oxford Properties

* Disposal is slightly dilutive to British Land's earnings per share and slightly accretive to its net asset value per share

* Proceeds received by co for its interest will initially be used to pay down revolving credit facilities, pending redeployment

* British Land, Oxford Properties were advised by Cushman & Wakefield, Eastdil Secured, Mayer Brown and Herbert Smith Freehills