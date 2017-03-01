March 1 British Land Company Plc
* British Land and Oxford Properties exchange contracts for
sale of Leadenhall building to C C Land
* Deal for a headline price of £1.15 billion
* Consideration will be received in cash and apportioned in
equal shares to British Land and Oxford Properties
* Disposal is slightly dilutive to British Land's earnings
per share and slightly accretive to its net asset value per
share
* Proceeds received by co for its interest will initially be
used to pay down revolving credit facilities, pending
redeployment
* British Land, Oxford Properties were advised by Cushman &
Wakefield, Eastdil Secured, Mayer Brown and Herbert Smith
Freehills
