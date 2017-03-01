March 1 British Land Company Plc
* Exchange of contracts for the Leadenhall building
* British Land And Oxford Properties exchange contracts for
sale of Leadenhall Building to C C land
* Deal for a headline price of £1.15 billion
* Completion is conditional on approval by shareholders of C
C Land.
* completion expected to take place no more than 5 business
days after investor approval is obtained, which is expected no
later than 28 june
* Proceeds received by British Land for its interest will
initially be used to pay down revolving credit facilities,
pending redeployment
* Consideration will be received in cash and apportioned in
equal shares to British Land and oxford properties.
* Disposal is slightly dilutive to British land's earnings
per share and slightly accretive to its net asset value per
share
* British Land, Oxford Properties were advised by Cushman &
Wakefield, Eastdil Secured, Mayer Brown And Herbert Smith
Freehills
