BRIEF-Hornby names David Adams as interim chairman
* Board considers mandatory cash offer of 32.375 pence per hornby share "significantly undervalues Hornby and its future prospects"
May 24 Britvic Plc:
* John Daly, currently senior independent director and chair of remuneration committee, to succeed gerald corbett as Chairman effective Sept 1
* Corbett, who has served as chairman of Britvic Plc since Company's flotation in November 2005, will retire from board on 1 September 2017
* Ian Mchoul will succeed John daly as senior independent director
* Mchoul will remain chair of audit committee and a member of nomination and remuneration committees
* Sue Clark will succeed John Daly as chair of remuneration committee
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arcelik A.S.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and National Long-Term rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Arcelik's senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Arcelik will maintain FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.5x in the medium term despite increased expa