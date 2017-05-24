BRIEF-Hornby names David Adams as interim chairman
* Board considers mandatory cash offer of 32.375 pence per hornby share "significantly undervalues Hornby and its future prospects"
May 24 Britvic Plc :
* H1 revenue rose 11.5 percent to 756.3 million stg
* Interim dividend up 2.9 percent to 7.2 penceper share
* H1 revenue increased 11.5% to £756.3m
* H1 adjusted eps 18.9 pence
* H1 pre-exceptional ebita increased 6.7% to £73.6m
* H1 profit after tax decreased 4.9% to £38.6m
* Interim dividend per share of 7.2p, an increase of 2.9%
* "Confident that we will deliver full year performance in line with market expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board considers mandatory cash offer of 32.375 pence per hornby share "significantly undervalues Hornby and its future prospects"
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arcelik A.S.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and National Long-Term rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Arcelik's senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Arcelik will maintain FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.5x in the medium term despite increased expa