Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Brixton Metals Corp:
* Brixton Metals to acquire the past-producing hog heaven mine from pan american silver with historical estimate of 47.3 million ounces of silver
* Brixton Metals Corp - agreement provides that Brixton will issue $1 million in common shares of company to pan american on closing of transaction
* Brixton Metals - entered asset purchase and sale agreement with Pan American Silver Corp. to acquire 100 percent interest in hog heaven project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.