July 25 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* confirms expects oibda growth of 13-17 percent at constant rates in 2017 - earnings call presentation

* says expects unlevered free cash flow of $105-110 million at actual rates in 2017

* says outlook for continuing operations, 2016 oibda for continuing operations was $136.7 million

* says CAPEX for continuing operations in 2017 is expected to be around $30 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)