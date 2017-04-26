BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
* co-CEO Del Nin reiterates sees path to net leverage ratio falling below 6x in 2017, leading to further borrowing cost reduction
Del Nin says we have a while to go to get to a dividend stage
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results