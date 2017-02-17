BRIEF-KGHM CEO says relaxed about zloty strengthening
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
Feb 17 Broadcom Ltd
* Broadcom Ltd - CEO Hock E. Tan's 2016 total compensation was $24.7 million versus $4 million in 2015
* Broadcom Ltd - CEO Hock E. Tan's 2016 total compensation includes stock awards of $21.7 million - sec filing Source text- bit.ly/2lTyyrg Further company coverage:
* purchase price of $193.6 million, subject to post-closing adjustments, will be funded by way of $146.1 million in cash