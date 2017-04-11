April 11Broadex Technologies Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 14.8 percent to 24.9 percent, or to be 19.5 million yuan to 21.2 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 17.0 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased sales scale and effective cost control

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zxQPIz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)