BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 11Broadex Technologies Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 14.8 percent to 24.9 percent, or to be 19.5 million yuan to 21.2 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 17.0 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased sales scale and effective cost control
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zxQPIz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: