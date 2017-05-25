May 25 Corium International Inc

* Broadfin capital llc reports a passive stake of 12.74 percent in corium international as of may 25 - sec filing

* Broadfin capital llc earlier reported a passive stake of 8.53 percent in corium international as of dec 31 2016 - sec filing