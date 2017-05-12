Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12Broadleaf Co Ltd
* Says it signed a stock transfer agreement with TAJIMA INCORPORATED on May 12
* Says it will fully acquire TAJIMA INCORPORATED at the price of 1.78 billion yen, on July 31
* Says previous plan was disclosed on March 6
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XkXAAY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Group further disposed of 43.5 million LTHL shares at prices between hk$1.60 and hk$1.62 per LTHL share