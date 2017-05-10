May 10 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
* Broadridge reports results for the third quarter and first
nine months of fiscal year 2017
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69
* Q3 earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 revenue rose 46 percent to $1.009 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Broadridge financial solutions inc - company reaffirmed
its fiscal year 2017 guidance.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.12, revenue view $4.09
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Broadridge financial solutions - q3 puts broadridge on
track to achieve full year guidance for recurring fee revenues,
adjusted eps and closed sales
