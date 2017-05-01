BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Broadsoft Inc
* Broadsoft reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.35
* Broadsoft Inc - total revenue rose to $79.7 million in Q1 of 2017, an increase of 9 pct compared to $73.1 million in Q1 of 2016
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.20 to $2.50
* Broadsoft Inc - for Q2 of 2017, broadsoft anticipates revenue of $84 to $88 million
* Broadsoft Inc - modestly revised revenue guidance for 2017
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $84 million to $88 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $380 million to $390 million
* Broadsoft Inc - company also expects to achieve earnings on a non-GAAP basis of $0.20 to $0.32 per diluted common share in Q2
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $80.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $91.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.33, revenue view $395.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says guidance change is due to reduction in professional services and subscription and support revenue expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.