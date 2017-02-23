Feb 23 BroadSoft Inc
* Qtrly total revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $102.0
million
* Qtrly gaap diluted earnings per share equaled $0.18 per
common share
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.91
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $78 million to $82 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $390 million to $400 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.20 to $2.50
* Broadsoft inc - broadsoft also expects to achieve earnings
on a non-gaap basis of $0.10 to $0.20 per diluted common share
for q1
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $85.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $393.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $98.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
