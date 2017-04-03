Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Broadway Gold Mining Ltd:
* Broadway announces executive and board changes -- names Parnham President and CEO
* Appointed Steve Hanson as Chairman and Duane Parnham as President and Chief Executive Officer
* Parnham will remain as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)