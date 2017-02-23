BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
Feb 23 Broadwind Energy Inc:
* Q4 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales rose 28 percent to $48.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $210 million to $220 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $54 million to $56 million
* Broadwind Energy Inc says at December 31, 2016, total backlog was $188.7 million, more than doubling backlog of $93.9 million at December 31, 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $44.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 EBITDA of approximately $14-16 million
* Sees Q1 EBITDA of approximately of $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.