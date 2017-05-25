May 25 Brocade Communications Systems Inc

* Brocade announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Brocade communications systems inc qtrly gaap diluted loss per share of $0.03

* Qtrly gaap gross margin 62.0 percent versus 66.9 percent last year

* Brocade communications systems inc qtrly non-gaap diluted eps was $0.10

* Qtrly non-gaap gross margin 65.3 percent versus 68.2 percent last year

* Brocade communications systems inc - second quarter revenue of $553 million, up 6% year-over-year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $587.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S