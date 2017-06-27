BRIEF-Kinross announces US$500 mln unsecured 10-yr debt offering
* Kinross announces US$500 million unsecured 10-year debt offering
June 28 Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd:
* Legal dispute with relentless resources is resolved
* Relentless Resources agreed to pay BPL $3.1 mln within 90 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Staples, Inc enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by sycamore partners for $10.25 per share in cash, or approximately $6.9 billion