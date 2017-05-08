BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Brookdale Senior Living Inc:
* Brookdale announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $1.22 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.21 billion
* Q1 same store sales rose 0.8 percent
* Brookdale Senior Living Inc-sees 2017 adjusted ebitda, excluding transaction and strategic project costs in range of $670 million to $710 million
* Brookdale senior living inc-sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow in range of $140 million to $170 million
* Brookdale senior living inc- reiterates its full year 2017 guidance
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.