BRIEF-Brookdale reaches agreement with Land & Buildings and certain of its affiliates​

1 Min Read
July 26 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc
* Brookdale senior living inc - has reached an agreement with Land & Buildings Management Llc and certain of its affiliates
* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC - Marcus E. Bromley was appointed as an independent member of company's board
* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - land & Buildings has agreed to abide by certain customary standstill and voting provisions
* Brookdale Senior Living-standstill and voting provisions include voting in favor of director nominees to be put forth by board
* Brookdale Senior Living-agreed to review and consult with Land & Buildings regarding composition of board prior to 2018 annual meeting
* Brookdale Senior Living Inc says process of exploring options and alternatives is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: