March 8 Brookfield Asset Management Inc

* Brookfield asset management announces pricing of us$750 million note offering

* Brookfield asset management inc - size of offering was increased from us$500 million to us$750 million

* Brookfield asset management inc - notes will be issued by a subsidiary of brookfield, brookfield finance llc

* Brookfield asset management-notes to have coupon of 4.000% , to be issued at price equal to 99.742% of their face value for an effective yield of 4.042%

* Brookfield asset management inc - pricing of its previously announced public offering of notes due 2024