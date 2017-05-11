BRIEF-Selangor Dredging Bhd says entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Golden Eagle Realty for the proposed disposal
May 11 Brookfield Asset Management Inc
* Brookfield Asset Management Inc qtrly funds from operations per Brookfield share $0.65
* Brookfield Asset Management Inc qtrly revenues $6,001 million versus $ 5,218 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Golden Eagle Realty for the proposed disposal
* Maintains stable outlook on ukraine's banking system on modest gdp growth, slowly improving asset quality