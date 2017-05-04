BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp
* Brookfield Infrastructure reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - expect to invest approximately $40 million for various systems that are scheduled to close in h2 of 2017
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - $200 million investment in over 40,000 towers from reliance telecom is expected to be completed in q3 of 2017
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp qtrly revenues $656 million versus $454 million a year ago
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $705.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: