April 11 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners-agreed to issue $400 million aggregate principal amount of re-opening of 3.315% medium-term notes, series 5, due feb 2024

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners lp - intends to use proceeds from sale of additional notes to partially refinance indebtedness that will mature in oct 2017

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners -additional notes will be issued at $101.21 plus accrued interest, with effective yield of 3.113% if held to maturity

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners-terms of notes to be identical to terms of $300 million principal amount of 3.315% medium-term notes,series 5,due feb 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: