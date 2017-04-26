BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Brookfield Office Properties Inc :
* Brookfield Office properties to issue c$250 million of preferred shares
* Brookfield Office Properties Inc - preferred shares, series GG will be issued at a price of C$25.00 per share, for aggregate proceeds of c$250 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.