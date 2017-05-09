HK's new board seen a big draw for startups, not secondary listings
* Less likely to attract Chinese firms already listed overseas
May 9 Brother Industries Inc :
* Says it plans to retire 5.52 percent stake of shares (15.3 million shares of common stock) on May 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/e6yTBP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Less likely to attract Chinese firms already listed overseas
* Says it plans to set up unit with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($146.46 million) in Nanjing