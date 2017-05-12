BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 12 Bruker Corp
* Bruker announces new $225 million share repurchase program and quarterly dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04per share
* Bruker corp - intends to fund repurchases under this share repurchase program from cash on hand and available borrowings under its existing credit facility
* Bruker - repurchases may be executed using open market purchases, privately negotiated purchases/other transactions during may 12, 2017 to may 11, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes