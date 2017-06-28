UPDATE 2-Home Capital says 'top notch' shortlist for CEO role
* Expenses rise in second-quarter (Recasts, adds comments from chair, director)
June 28 Bruker Corp-
* Bruker Corp - on June 22, 2017, Chris Van Ingen informed co of his intention to retire from company's board of directors, effective June 30
* Bruker Corp - Ingen's decision to retire was for medical reasons and not related to any disagreement with company
* Bruker Corp - board approved a reduction in size of board from thirteen to twelve members, effective July 1, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tmlqhl) Further company coverage:
* Expenses rise in second-quarter (Recasts, adds comments from chair, director)
* Home capital chair says announcement of new ceo will come soon, shortlist of 'top notch candidates'