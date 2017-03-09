March 9 Brunello Cucinelli CEO tells a post-results analyst call:

* expects revenues at the end of this year at 500 mln euros

* expects group net financial position at 40-42 million euros at end-2017

* expects payout ratio at end-2017 of 35 percent

* group plans to invest between 85-90 million euros in the period 2017-2019

* expects debt to be equal to 4 percent of group revenues at the end of 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)