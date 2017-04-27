April 27 Brunswick Corp:

* Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick releases first quarter 2017 earnings

* Brunswick Corp qtrly diluted eps, as adjusted of $0.84

* Brunswick Corp - qtrly EPS $0.71

* Brunswick Corp - for the first quarter of 2017, the company reported net sales of $1,160.3 million, up from $1,070.3 million a year earlier

* Brunswick Corp - for 2017 increasing the range of diluted eps, as adjusted to a range of $3.95 to $4.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brunswick Corp - for 2017, our expectation remains that we will generate positive free cash flow in excess of $250 million

* Brunswick Corp - for the full-year, anticipate improvement in both gross margins and operating margins

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brunswick Corp - consolidated plan continues to reflect revenue growth rates in 2017 in the range of 6 to 8 percent