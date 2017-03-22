Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Brunswick Corp:
* Brunswick - CEO Mark D. Schwabero's 2016 total compensation $6.7 million versus $4.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2nJdtRb Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)