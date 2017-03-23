BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 23 Brunswick Corp:
* Brunswick - will immediately begin to wind down boat manufacturing operations in Joinville, Santa Catarina, Brazil, as it prepares to close facility
* Brunswick Corp- company said resulting restructuring charges are estimated to be in range of $10 million to $12 million pretax
* Brunswick Corp - Joinville, Santa Catarina Operation manufactures certain bayliner and sea ray boat models for South American market
* Brunswick says decision has no impact on strategy or plans for Brunswick's mercury marine engine business or its life fitness business in region
* Brunswick-Actions projected to have modestly positive impact on earnings,minimal impact on free cash flow,majority of earnings benefit occurring in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.