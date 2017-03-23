March 23 Brunswick Corp:

* Brunswick - will immediately begin to wind down boat manufacturing operations in Joinville, Santa Catarina, Brazil, as it prepares to close facility

* Brunswick Corp- company said resulting restructuring charges are estimated to be in range of $10 million to $12 million pretax

* Brunswick Corp - Joinville, Santa Catarina Operation manufactures certain bayliner and sea ray boat models for South American market

* Brunswick says decision has no impact on strategy or plans for Brunswick's mercury marine engine business or its life fitness business in region

* Brunswick-Actions projected to have modestly positive impact on earnings,minimal impact on free cash flow,majority of earnings benefit occurring in 2018