BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 19 Chanticleer Holdings Inc
* Bryan Ezralow reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Chanticleer Holdings Inc as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qFWlun) Further company coverage:
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers