16 hours ago
BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports record quarterly net income
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports record quarterly net income

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Bryn Mawr Bank Corp:

* Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports record quarterly net income, wealth assets top $12 billion, dividend increases by 5 percent

* Quarterly insurance revenue $943,000

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $28.0 million, an increase of $562 thousand from $27.4 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nGNXOAFQBa] Further company coverage:

