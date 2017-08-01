FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BSE gets SEBI nod to act as facilitator in non-competitive bidding in govt securities auction
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
August 1, 2017 / 12:44 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-BSE gets SEBI nod to act as facilitator in non-competitive bidding in govt securities auction

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd

* BSE receives SEBI "no objection" to act as a "facilitator" in non-competitive bidding in auction of government securities and t-bills

* BSE receives SEBI "no objection" to act as a "facilitator" in non-competitive bidding in auction of government securities and t-bills Source text: [BSE, Asia’s first stock exchange and now world’s fastest exchange with the speed of 6 microseconds today got SEBI “No Objection” to act as a “Facilitator” in non-competitive bidding in the auction of Government Securities and T-Bills, through Exchange mechanism] Further company coverage:

