BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Bsm Technologies Inc:
* BSM technologies reports Q2 results
* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to C$16 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.