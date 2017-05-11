May 11 Bt Group Plc

* Chief Executive Gavin Patterson and outgoing group Finance Director Tony Chanmugam will not receive a bonus for 2016/17 financial year

* Annual bonuses for 2014/15 and 2015/16 and outcome of vesting for 2013 incentive share plan ('isp') have been recalculated

* Level of isp award for gavin patterson in 2017/18 has been reduced from 400% to 350% of salary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)