BRIEF-UAE's Finance House raises stake in Insurance House
* Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 11 BT Investment Management Ltd
* H1 profit for the period attributable to members up 0.9% percent to $79 million
* Says interim 2017 dividend of 19.0 cents per security
* HY total revenue and other income down 12.4% to $246.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.