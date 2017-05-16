May 16 Btg Plc

* Fy revenue 570.5 million stg

* Are well positioned to capture further value in growing interventional medicine space and to deliver sustained business growth

* Adjusted operating profit up 13% at CER in 2016/17

* Strong financial position with £155.5m of cash at 31 March 2017

* IFRS operating profit and IFRS EPS impacted by previously announced legal settlement (£28.0m)

* Expect to see product sales at mid-to-high teens percentage growth

* Expect to see product sales at mid-to-high teens percentage growth

* Looking beyond 2017/18, we expect to deliver continued double-digit product sales growth