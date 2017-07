July 27 (Reuters) - BTS GROUP AB

* Bts Sells 51% Of Avovision Community Business To South African Investors

* Transaction will have negligible impact on revenue and profitability on group level.

* Has sold 51 percent of avovision community business to three south african investors for a total of 1.5 mzar (approx. 1 msek) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)