UPDATE 3-Jefferies' profit boosted by strong investment banking revenue
* Total net revenue up 8.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, Leucadia share price)
May 18 Buckle Inc:
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 sales $212.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.9 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 12.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company announced that Karen Rhoads, chief financial officer, will retire from her current position with company later in the summer
* Rhoads will continue to serve as a member of company's board of directors
* Board has engaged an executive search firm to assist with search for Rhoads' replacement
* Buckle Inc - Rhoads will remain in her role to support search for a new chief financial officer and to assist with transition
* Buckle Inc - executive search firm will be reviewing both internal and external candidates for a new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 A Novartis drug to treat a leading cause of vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.